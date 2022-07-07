Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

