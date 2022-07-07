Burleson & Company LLC Acquires 3,477 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.07 and its 200 day moving average is $394.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

