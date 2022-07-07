Burleson & Company LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.