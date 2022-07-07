Burleson & Company LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 274.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

