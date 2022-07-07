Burleson & Company LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 6.5% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $695.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $882.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.