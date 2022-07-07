Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 1,429 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,179,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $293.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

