Burleson & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 109,029 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

NYSE:BA opened at $136.31 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

