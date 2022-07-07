BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.88

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $84.42, with a volume of 174209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66.

Get BYD alerts:

About BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.