BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.88

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $84.42, with a volume of 174209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.34.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66.
About BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BYD (BYDDY)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.