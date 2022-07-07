Bytom (BTM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.25 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $18.62 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00028612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00245054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002246 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004048 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,760,129,081 coins and its circulating supply is 1,558,323,725 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

