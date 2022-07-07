Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CHY stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

In other Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 740,000 shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $18,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

