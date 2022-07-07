Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.34. 1,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 162,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

