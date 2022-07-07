Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) were up 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 172,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Several research analysts have commented on CLMT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $763.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 86,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 47,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

