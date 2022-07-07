Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

CCJ traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.89 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,357,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

