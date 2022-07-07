Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Eight Capital raised their price target on Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.27.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded up C$1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 949,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,865. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$19.68 and a 12 month high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.66. The company has a market cap of C$11.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -194.97.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$398.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total value of C$292,469.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at C$1,484,547.37.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

