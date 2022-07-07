Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.73.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,803,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $336,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,179,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,882 shares of company stock worth $10,304,145 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Datadog by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Datadog by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Datadog by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 671,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,778,000 after buying an additional 341,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.