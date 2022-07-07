Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$150.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.09.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$146.99. 474,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$145.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$153.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$128.50 and a 1 year high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8099995 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,811,057 shares in the company, valued at C$1,993,178,107.68. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,211,876.38. Insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock valued at $156,357,001 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

