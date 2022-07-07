Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading 8.1% Higher

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.64. 7,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 691,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.