Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.74

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.74 and last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 7970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$330.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.56.

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$219.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

