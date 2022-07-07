Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $528,618,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after acquiring an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

