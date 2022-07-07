Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.57

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $9.30. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 526,200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

The stock has a market cap of $509.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

