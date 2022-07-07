Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.48

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002198 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.19 billion and approximately $618.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00093307 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001479 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00259793 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

