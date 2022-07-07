Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 95,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,799,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

