Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Tiffany Olson Acquires 1,320 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Tiffany Olson purchased 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $24,763.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CSTL traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 794,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,039. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $665.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $113,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.