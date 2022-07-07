Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.48 and last traded at $45.57. 6,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 276,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.95) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.