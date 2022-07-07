Celo (CELO) Price Hits $0.95

Celo (CELO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004647 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $427.85 million and approximately $27.82 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.01291667 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00034219 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

