Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENTA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 188,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,991. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

