Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 6,130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,048,829 shares of company stock valued at $328,740,043 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.41.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $330.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.79. The company has a market cap of $313.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $332.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

