Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $178.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.77.

