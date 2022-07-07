Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 249.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.38.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $251.80 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.81 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

