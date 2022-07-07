Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.01 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.17. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.