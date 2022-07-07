Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.35 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

AWK opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.25. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

