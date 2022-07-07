Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.95 Million Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 4.68% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGHY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

