Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $415.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

