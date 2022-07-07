Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 39,066 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $84.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.39.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

