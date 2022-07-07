Cerity Partners LLC Sells 22,490 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $85.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $83.24 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

