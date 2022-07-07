Cerity Partners LLC Sells 881 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Berry Global Group worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

