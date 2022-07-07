Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 159,814 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,475,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 131,914 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,609,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,314 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $281.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.91.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

