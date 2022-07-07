Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.01.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

