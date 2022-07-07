Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $316.07

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.07 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 329.43 ($3.99). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 310.50 ($3.76), with a volume of 278,931 shares trading hands.

CHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 360 ($4.36) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.30) to GBX 360 ($4.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £910.06 million and a PE ratio of 19.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 342.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 316.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.88), for a total transaction of £64,000 ($77,500.61).

About Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

