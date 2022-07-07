Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider John R. Schimkaitis Sells 2,500 Shares

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CPK traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $117.41 and a one year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $8,737,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 59.3% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 123,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,883 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

