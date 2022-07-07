Chia Network Price Hits $85.93 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.01289099 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00034266 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

