Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $613.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.26. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

