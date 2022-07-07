China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,682,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 4,427,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $2.44 on Thursday. China Vanke has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Vanke from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

