CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Shares Down 1.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.38. Approximately 14,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 29,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

