Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,230 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.44. 870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,085. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

