Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.33 and traded as low as C$2.23. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 10,585 shares.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.73.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:CPH Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

