Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,406 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 138,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.14. 101,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,667,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.