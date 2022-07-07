Citigroup Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $62.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -188.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.61.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.21. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

