Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.67% from the company’s previous close.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Shares of CFG opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

