Civilization (CIV) One Day Volume Hits $201,959.00

Civilization (CIV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Civilization has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $13.60 million and $201,959.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,104.50 or 1.00019316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars.

